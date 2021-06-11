John Hunter Nemechek, the points leader in the Camping World Truck Series, will drive three Xfinity Series races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Friday.

Nemechek is scheduled to drive the No. 54 Xfinity car at Bristol (Sept. 17), Texas (Oct. 16) and the season finale at Phoenix (Nov. 6).

“I am very excited about this opportunity,” Nemechek said in a statement from the team. “Just like I’ve said all year on the trucks side, I’m here to win races. I have a lot of confidence going into these races that we’re going to have a shot to win every time out. Chris (Gayle, crew chief) and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing have shown that they are capable of winning any given week and I expect to do the same.”

Nemechek has three wins in the Truck Series this season, including at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the series’ most recent race.

“We are looking forward to having John Hunter in the car for these races,” said Steve de Souza, executive vice president of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing in a statement. “He has shown his ability to excel in whatever he has driven, and he is having a fantastic season in the Truck Series. It is significant for our overall program to have drivers with experience in our cars and be able to provide feedback that ultimately helps all four teams continue to improve as we get closer to the playoffs.”

Kyle Busch, Ty Dillon, Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. also have driven the No. 54 car this season. Denny Hamlin is scheduled to drive the car at Darlington (Sept. 4).

Sponsorship and the remainder of the No. 54 Supra team’s schedule will be announced at a later date.