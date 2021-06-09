Texas Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

AJ Allmendinger will start from the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley. The second row features Brandon Jones and Austin Cindric. The third row has Daniel Hemric and Michael Annett. Kyle Busch starts 14th.

The Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET Saturday, following the Camping World Truck Series race at Texas.

John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race. Ben Rhodes joins him on the second row. The second row has rookie Carson Hocevar and Todd Gilliland. The third row features Austin Hill and Stewart Friesen.

The Texas Xfinity and Truck starting lineups are set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas

Race time: 4 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 91 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 167 laps (250.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 40. Stage 2 ends Lap 80.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Texas Xfinity starting lineup

Next Truck race: Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway (147 laps, 220 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Open: Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (50 laps, 75 miles), 6 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR All-Star Race: Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (100 laps, 150 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Texas

Race time: 1 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 86 degrees and a 1% chance of rain.

Length: 147 laps (220 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 35. Stage 2 ends Lap 70.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Texas Truck starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway (167 laps, 250.5 miles), 4 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Open: Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (50 laps, 75 miles), 6 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR All-Star Race: Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (100 laps, 150 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1