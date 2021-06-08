Wood Brothers make crew chief change

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Wood Brothers Racing announced Tuesday that engineer Jonathan Hassler has replaced Greg Erwin as crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto‘s team.

DiBenedetto is 17th in the season standings, 60 points out of the final playoff spot with 10 races left in the regular season. Sixty points is the most points a driver can score in any race the rest of the season.

DiBenedetto finished 23rd last weekend at Sonoma Raceway. It is the fifth consecutive race he has finished 18th or worse. He held the final playoff spot before that five-race drought began.

Erwin had been DiBenedetto’s crew chief since DiBenedetto joined Wood Brothers Racing in 2020. In 51 races together, Erwin and DiBenedetto combined for five top-five finishes and 14 top 10s. DiBenedetto continues to search for his first career Cup win.

Erwin had been with the Wood Brothers since 2018, serving as Paul Menard’s crew chief for two seasons before DiBenedetto joined the team.

Hassler, an engineer at Team Penske, served as DiBenedetto’s crew chief in April at Martinsville when Erwin had to miss the race because of COVID-19 protocols. Hassler also has filled in as Joey Logano’s crew chief at Dover when Paul Wolfe had a one-race suspension.

A Team Penske spokesperson said Tuesday that Erwin remains with the company.

The series is at Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET on FS1).