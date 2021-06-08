All-Star Race starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson‘s winning ways continued Tuesday. The driver who has won the past two Cup races, won the random draw to start on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race.

Larson will be joined on the front row by Kyle Busch at Texas Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell starts third. Cole Custer is fourth. Austin Dillon starts fifth.

Chase Elliott, who won last year’s All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, starts sixth.

This is the first year the event has been held at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 100-lap race will be divided into six stages – or rounds as they are being called for this event.

The All-Star Race format is as follows:

Rounds 1 through 4 will be 15 laps each

Round 5 will be 30 laps

The Final Round will feature a 10-lap shootout.

At the beginning of Round 2, the field will be inverted via random draw (minimum of eight/maximum of 12).

Before the start of Round 3, the entire field will be inverted.

At the beginning of Round 4, the field will be inverted via random draw (minimum of eight/maximum of 12).

Starting positions for Round 5 will consist of the cumulative finish from Rounds 1-4. The lowest cumulative finisher starts on the pole, second-lowest starts second, and so forth. All cars must enter pit road for a mandatory four-tire pit stop during Round 5.

The starting positions in the Final Round are set by finishing positions of Round 5.

Only green flag laps will count in the NASCAR All-Star race.

The fastest team on pit road during the mandatory pit stop will earn $100,000.

The race winner will be awarded $1,000,000.

Drivers locked into the All-Star Race are those who won a points event in either 2020 or 2021; won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time; or won a Cup championship and compete full-time. Seventeen drivers are eligible.

The NASCAR Open (6 p.m. ET on FS1) will run before the All-Star Race. The NASCAR Open will feature three segments. The first two segments will be 20 laps each. The final segment will be 10 laps. The winner of each segment advances to the All-Star Race. Also advancing is the winner of the fan vote among those drivers remaining who did not advance by winning a stage.

The NASCAR Open starting lineup was set by driver points.

NASCAR Open starting lineup

Tyler Reddick will start on the pole for the NASCAR Open. Chris Buescher starts second. Matt DiBenedetto, who will have a new crew chief entering this weekend, starts third. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. starts fourth. Ross Chastain starts fifth in the 22-car field.

NASCAR All-Star Race

Race time: 8 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 89 degrees and a 15% chance of rain.

Length: 100 laps (150 miles)

Stages: Round 1 ends Lap 15. Round 2 ends Lap 30. Round 3 ends Lap 45. Round 4 ends Lap 60. Round 5 ends Lap 90. Final round ends Lap 100.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup

Next Truck race: Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway (147 laps, 220 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway (167 laps, 250.5 miles), 4 p.m. ET on FS1