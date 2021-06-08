The winner of the last two races, Kyle Larson is PointsBet Sportsbook’s early odds favorite for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

PointsBet lists Larson at +360. Of Larson’s three wins in 2021, two have come on 1.5-mile tracks. Larson’s odds have steadily lowered during the season. Ahead of his Las Vegas Motor Speedway win, he was listed at +2200. He had odds of +350 before his Coke 600 victory. Larson won the latest All-Star Race held on a 1.5-mile-track, doing so in 2019 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +360 odds is $3.60. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The next favorite is Martin Truex Jr., who finished 29th in the most recent race on a 1.5-mile track. He is listed this week with +800 odds. His odds for the Charlotte race were +625. Truex’s best finish on a 1.5-mile track this year was a third at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Busch ranks third with odds of +850. He enters the race with four top-five finishes in his most recent 1.5-mile attempts, including a victory at Kansas Speedway where he had odds of +1100.

Last year, the All-Star Race was held at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott led 60 of the last 78 laps for his first All-Star win. Elliott is listed at +900 this week.

Rounding out the top five is Denny Hamlin with odds of +1000. In five starts on 1.5-mile tracks this year, Hamlin has two top fives and two results outside the top 10. His most recent effort netted a seventh at Charlotte.

Other recent 1.5-mile track winners include William Byron, who was victorious at Homestead. He is listed at +1400 this week.

Ryan Blaney won at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but has not cracked the top 10 in his two most recent efforts on this track type. Blaney is listed at +1100.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Edge.