Sonoma winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway:

WINNERS

Hendrick Motorsports — Team scores its fourth consecutive 1-2 finish. This marks the first time since 1956 that one Cup organization has accomplished the feat over four races. Hendrick cars have led 89% of the 946 laps in this stretch.

Kyle Larson — Collects his third victory of the season and second in a row. This is his fifth consecutive top-two finish. This also marks the second race in a row he’s swept all stages and won the race, scoring maximum points. He was nearly 150 points behind series leader Denny Hamlin after Kansas in early May. Now, Larson trails Hamlin by 47 points.

Chip Ganassi Racing — Had both its cars finish in the top 10 in the same race for the first time this season. Kurt Busch placed sixth. Ross Chastain finished seventh. This is Busch’s first top 10 since Homestead in February.

Erik Jones — His 11th-place finish is his best since his ninth-place result in the dirt race at Bristol in late March.

LOSERS

William Byron — A bottleneck in Turn 11 led to him ramming the back of a car and damaging the front of his car. That ended his race with a 35th-place finish. This marks the first time Byron has finished worse than 11th since the season’s second race of the year.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — An incident led to him to finishing last in the 37-car field. This is the third time in the last seven races he’s placed 30th or worse.

Michael McDowell — Was in position for a top-10 finish before he got spun on the last corner of the last lap and finished 28th.