Texas entry lists for Cup All-Star Race, Xfinity, Trucks

The entry lists for this weekend’s Cup All-Star Race and Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series events at Texas Motor Speedway have been released.

Cup: NASCAR All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

The All-Star Race will feature six rounds, totaling 100 laps. Rounds 1-4 will be 15 laps each. Round 5 will be 30 laps. The final round will be 10 laps. The event also will feature inversions before rounds 2-4. Only green flag laps will count in the race. The starting lineup will be set by a random draw.

Those eligible include drivers who won a points event in either 2020 or 2021; drivers who won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time; and drivers who won a Cup championship and compete full-time. Seventeen drivers are eligible.

NASCAR All-Star entry list

The NASCAR Open (6 p.m. ET on FS1) will run before the All-Star Race. The NASCAR Open will feature three segments. The first two segments will be 20 laps each. The final segment will be 10 laps. The winner of each segment advances to the All-Star Race. Also advancing is the winner of the fan vote among those drivers remaining who did not advance by winning a stage.

Twenty-two cars are entered. JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 37 car with Ryan Preece is not entered. The team does not have a charter and is not required to start every series event. Austin Cindric is entered in the No. 33 for Team Penske.

NASCAR Open entry list

Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 250 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Forty-two cars are entered.

Texas Xfinity entry list

Jordan Anderson is scheduled to drive for his team for the first time. Tyler Reddick drove the No. 31 car at Charlotte and Circuit of the Americas. Josh Berry drove the car at Mid-Ohio.

Kyle Busch is entered in the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. This is the second of five series starts Busch is allowed as a veteran Cup driver. He won the Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas.

Trucks: Speedycash.com 220 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Thirty-six trucks are entered.

Texas Truck entry list

Chase Elliott will drive the No. 24 for GMS Racing. He ran three races for the team last year, winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished 20th at Atlanta and fourth at Homestead in his other series starts in 2020.

Josh Berry will make his second series start this year and third of his career. He’ll drive the No. 25 for Rackley W.A.R.

Ross Chastain will drive the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports. It will be Chastain’s third series start of the season.