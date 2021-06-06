Sonoma Cup race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway in overtime, leading a 1-2 finish for Hendrick Motorsports for a fourth consecutive week.

Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott finished second, a career-best at the California road course.

RESULTS: Where everybody finished at Sonoma

Martin Truex Jr. was denied a third consecutive Sonoma win (2018, 2019; no race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). But his third-place finish snapped a run of three consecutive finishes of 19th or worse.

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

POINTS REPORT

Denny Hamlin remains the regular season points leader, but Larson has closed within 47 points following Sunday’s race.

Larson scored a maximum 60 points on Sunday (40 for the race, 20 for winning both stages) compared to Hamlin’s 31 points (29 for finishing eighth, plus two stage points). That’s a gain of 29 points.

POINTS: Cup Series standings after Sonoma

Elliott has moved up to third in the standings (-73 behind Hamlin). William Byron slips to fourth (-100) following his first DNF of the season. Logano remains fifth (-116).