Seth Barbour, crew chief for the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford of driver Anthony Alfredo, has been ejected by NASCAR for an inspection violation before Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway (4 p.m. ET, FS1).

Alfredo will also start from the rear of the field. He was set to start 28th in the 37-car lineup.

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports noted the violation was “apparently a body part issue” on the No. 38 car.

Front Row Motorsports has confirmed that Derrick Finley will serve as interim crew chief for the No. 38 team in Barbour’s absence.

Finley, the organization’s competition director, was crew chief for David Ragan as part of a third FRM entry in this year’s Daytona 500. Ragan was eliminated in an early wreck that involved 16 cars.

There are currently no other cars going to the rear for Sunday’s race.

Alfredo, a Cup rookie, enters Sunday 30th in points. He finished 25th in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.