Sunday Sonoma Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

For the first time in 462 days, the NASCAR Cup Series goes racing in California with Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.

Sonoma’s 2020 Cup date, as well as this year’s Cup date for Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, were re-aligned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday’s race has sold out seating for its allotted 33% capacity under California’s re-opening guidelines.

Kyle Larson, winner of last week’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will start on pole. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott joins him on the front row.

Martin Truex Jr., who won the last two Sonoma Cup races in 2018 and 2019, will start 19th.

Details for Sunday’s Sonoma Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Northern California Toyota representatives will give the command to start engines at 4:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 9 a.m. … Drivers report to vehicles at 3:35 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:40 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Pastor Rondall Leggett, Senior Pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church (Marin City, California), at 3:54 p.m. … National anthem will be performed at 3:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (226.8 miles) on the 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for sunny, dry conditions with a high of 83 degrees at the start of the race.

CARS TO THE REAR: Anthony Alfredo (inspection violation; crew chief Seth Barbour ejected), Scott Heckert (unapproved adjustments)

STARTING LINEUP: Sonoma Cup starting lineup

