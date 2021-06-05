Mid-Ohio Xfinity race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Haley finished 1-2 for Kaulig Racing in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Allmendinger, who recovered from a mid-race penalty on pit road to win, is the first repeat winner in eight Xfinity races at Mid-Ohio. The track did not host an Xfinity race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RESULTS: Where everybody finished at Mid-Ohio

Ty Gibbs finished third, one day after winning at Mid-Ohio in the ARCA Menards Series. Gibbs has now earned six top-five finishes in seven Xfinity starts this year, including two wins.

Brandon Jones and sports car veteran Andy Lally completed Saturday’s top five finishers.

POINTS REPORT

Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric (finished 12th Saturday) moved up to second and third respectively in the Xfinity regular season standings behind leader Austin Cindric (finished 14th Saturday).

STANDINGS: Xfinity driver points after Mid-Ohio

Cindric leads the standings by 96 points over Allmendinger and 121 points over Hemric.

Harrison Burton fell to fourth in the standings after crashing out Saturday. His cousin, Jeb Burton (finished 16th Saturday), is fifth.