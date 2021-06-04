Saturday Mid-Ohio Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Since its first visit in 2013, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has had seven different winners in seven races at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

AJ Allmendinger (2013), Justin Allgaier (2018) and Austin Cindric (2019) all have a chance to be the first repeat Xfinity winner at Mid-Ohio on Saturday.

The track did not host an Xfinity race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cindric and Ty Gibbs, last week’s winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will start on the front row.

While Cindric has long established himself as one of the series’ top road racers, Gibbs also won on the Daytona road course in his very first series start back in February.

Gibbs is driving the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota that Cup star Kyle Busch took to victory in the most recent road race two weeks ago at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Details for Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Ben Reynolds, lead technician for race sponsor B&L Transport, will give the command to start engines at 1:02 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:13 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 12:35 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 12:40 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Larry Kaufman, lead pastor of Grace Church (Berlin, Ohio), at 12:54 p.m. … Patty Schwall will perform the national anthem at 12:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (169.35 miles) on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its pre-race coverage begins at noon. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. and will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for a high of 82 degrees and sunny, dry conditions at race start.

STARTING LINEUP: Mid-Ohio Xfinity starting lineup