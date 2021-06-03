Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Coming to a convenience store near you: A commemorative can of Adrenaline Shoc energy drink honoring Chase Elliott‘s 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The brand, which will sponsor Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for two Cup races in 2021 and 2022, announced the release of a 16-ounce “Shoc Wave Chase Elliott Signature Can” on Thursday.

The limited edition can features images of Elliott celebrating his title, as well as the No. 9 A Shoc machine that he will drive later this season.

It will be sold nationwide this month and will be available while supplies last.

An official can launch event will be held during NASCAR All-Star Weekend on June 11 at Texas Motor Speedway’s trackside 7-Eleven.

On June 12, Elliott will also carry the A Shoc colors when he competes for GMS Racing in that day’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

Elliott will then seek to earn a second consecutive NASCAR All-Star Race win on June 13.

“I was floored when A Shoc said they wanted to make a special can celebrating the championship,” Elliott said in a release. “It’s always an honor to be featured on a retail product and I think the fans will really enjoy the look and flavor of the signature can.”