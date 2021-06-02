World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz to make Truck debut at Knoxville

Donny Schatz, a 10-time World of Outlaws champion, will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut July 9 at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway for David Gilliland Racing, the team announced Wednesday.

Schatz will drive the No. 17 Little Giant Ford in the first Truck Series race at the half-mile dirt oval.

Schatz competes in the World of Outlaws for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing. He has won 10 Knoxville Nationals.

“Donny is a legend in the dirt car world and has an incredible track record at Knoxville in the World of Outlaws,” said David Gilliland, co-owner of David Gilliland Racing, in a statement from the team. “His experience level and knowledge of dirt track racing and Knoxville Raceway will make him a great addition to the team for the first ever truck race there. We are super excited to welcome him aboard.”

Schatz is the third winningest driver in World of Outlaws history with 299 victories. He is fourth in points this season. Schatz has 15 top-five finishes in 27 starts this year.

“I am unbelievably excited to take part in my first NASCAR-sanctioned event as part of David Gilliland Racing,” Schatz said in a statement from the team. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet David and his organization’s record speaks for itself. DGR has a great group of people working with their team and I’m looking forward to making my debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with them at Knoxville Raceway in July.

“The fact that my first NASCAR sanctioned event will take place on dirt and in a truck fits perfectly into the path that my career has taken. To make my truck series debut at Knoxville, a place that has been so good to me over the years is also very fitting. I’m hoping to represent our partners and the sprint car community well.”