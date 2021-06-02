Mid-Ohio Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Cindric starts on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Ty Gibbs, who has won two of his first six series starts, including last week’s race at Charlotte.

Gibbs’ first series win came at the Daytona road course in February. Cindric finished second in that race.

Harrison Burton starts third at Mid-Ohio and will be joined in the second row by cousin Jeb Burton. Justin Allgaier starts fifth.

The Mid-Ohio Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio

Race time: 1 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (2.258-mile road course)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 3% chance of rain.

Length: 75 laps (169.35 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 25. Stage 2 ends Lap 50.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Mid-Ohio starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Sonoma Raceway (90 laps, 226.8 miles), 4 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck race: June 12 at Texas Motor Speedway (147 laps, 220 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1