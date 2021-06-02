Sonoma Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson starts on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR returns to Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 2019, and California native Kyle Larson, coming off his dominant Coca-Cola 600 win, will start on the pole.

The series was unable to go to Sonoma last year because of the pandemic.

This is the third road course race of the season. Larson hit the tire barriers after moving into second place late at the Daytona road course and finished 30th. He placed second at Circuit of the Americas.

Larson will be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who won at COTA. Elliott has won five of the last six road course races.

William Byron starts third and is joined by Denny Hamlin in the second row. Kyle Busch starts fifth.

The Sonoma Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma

Race time: 4 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Sonoma Raceway (2.52-mile road course)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 78 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 90 laps (226.8 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 20. Stage 2 ends Lap 40.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Sonoma starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (75 laps, 169.35 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck race: June 12 at Texas Motor Speedway (147 laps, 220 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1