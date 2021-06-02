Spire Motorsports crew chief Kevin Bellicourt will miss Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway, serving a one-race suspension because the No. 77 car had two lug nuts not safe and secure after last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600. NASCAR also fined him $20,000.
NASCAR also fined crew chiefs Rudy Fugle and Greg Ives $10,000 each after the No. 24 and No. 48 cars were found to have one lug nut not safe and secure after the Coca-Cola 600.
There were no other penalties from the weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.