Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Spire Motorsports crew chief Kevin Bellicourt will miss Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway, serving a one-race suspension because the No. 77 car had two lug nuts not safe and secure after last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600. NASCAR also fined him $20,000.

NASCAR also fined crew chiefs Rudy Fugle and Greg Ives $10,000 each after the No. 24 and No. 48 cars were found to have one lug nut not safe and secure after the Coca-Cola 600.

There were no other penalties from the weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.