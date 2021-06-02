The winner of five of the last six road course races, Chase Elliott is PointsBet Sprtsbook’s early line favorite for Sunday’s Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (4 p.m. ET on Fox).

As of Wednesday, PointsBet lists Elliott at +215. Elliott won the most recent road course race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) where he was listed at +235. He enters the race with three consecutive top-fives, including a runner-up finish to teammate Kyle Larson last week in the Coca-Cola 600.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +215 odds is $2.15. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The next favorite is Martin Truex, Jr., who won three road course races from 2017-19. Two of those came at Sonoma, including the 2019 race, which is the most recent at this track. His odds are listed at +400. Truex was also the second favorite at COTA with odds of +460 before he was eliminated in an accident.

Kyle Busch ranks third with odds of +750. He led 12 of the 54 laps at COTA before finishing 10th. Busch has four road course wins, tied with Truex, which makes him the second-most productive active winner on this track type. No other active driver has more than two road course victories.

Kyle Larson is next at +800. He scored only his second top five in 16 road course starts with a runner-up finish at COTA. Larson’s last attempt at Sonoma ended in 10th, which is his only top 10 on that track.

Denny Hamlin rounds out the top five with odds of +1100. Hamlin’s only road course win came in 2016 at Watkins Glen. Since then, he has earned six top fives in 12 starts on road courses.

Other recent road course winners include Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney.

Bell won this year’s Daytona road course race when he was listed with +6000 odds. This week he is at +3300.

Blaney was the inaugural winner on the Charlotte Roval. He is listed this week at +2200.

In addition to Elliott, Truex and Busch, Kevin Harvick is the only other active driver with multiple road course wins. They came in 2006 at Watkins Glen and 2017 at Sonoma. Harvick is listed at +2200 this week.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Edge.