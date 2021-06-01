Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Phoenix Raceway will host NASCAR’s Championship Weekend in 2022 for a third consecutive year, NASCAR announced Tuesday.

The 2022 NASCAR season will end Nov. 4-6 at the 1-mile track in Arizona. The 2022 season will begin with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 20. NASCAR has not announced any other dates for the 2022 season.

The 2022 Championship Weekend will include title races for Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series.

“It’s an honor to be named the host track for the NASCAR Championship Weekend for a third consecutive season,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese in a statement. “We have the greatest fans in motorsports and they’ve rallied behind this event, showcasing to the world why the Phoenix metropolitan area and the entire state of Arizona is an elite sports and entertainment destination. We’re looking forward to an incredibly successful event this fall and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to do the same in 2022.”

Season ticket renewals are underway for fans to purchase seats for the 2022 title weekend. To learn more about becoming a Phoenix Raceway Season Ticket Holder, call 866-408-RACE (7223). Public on-sale for the 2022 NASCAR Championship Event will occur at a later date.

The 2021 NASCAR season will end Nov. 5-7 at Phoenix Raceway.

Chase Elliott won the Cup title last year at Phoenix. Also last year at Phoenix, Austin Cindric won the Xfinity title and Sheldon Creed won the Camping World Truck Series crown.