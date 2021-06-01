Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson followed his Coca-Cola 600 victory Sunday by winning the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race Monday night at Lawrenceburg (Indiana) Speedway.

“It’s really cool to win that Cup race (Sunday) night and then come here in a totally different race car, totally different atmosphere and get it done again,” Larson said Monday night after scoring his 21st career World of Outlaws victory. “I think it shows that I’m in such great equipment all around from the No. 5 Hendrick Cup car, Paul Silva’s No. 57 right here, and even the Late Model with Kevin Rumley. It’s been a lot of fun lately.”

Monday’s victory was Larson’s first of the season in seven World of Outlaws starts. He won 12 World of Outlaws races last year.

Larson started second in the 35-lap feature. He took the lead from pole-sitter Aaron Reutzel on the 11th lap. Larson led the rest of the way to collect the $10,000 prize for the victory. Logan Schuchart finished second. Sheldon Haudenschild placed third.

2nd at COTA – Cup

3rd at Tri-City – Dirt late model

Win at Atomic – 410 sprint car

Win at Charlotte – Cup

Win at Lawrenceburg – World of Outlaws What a nine day stretch for that guy. — Justin Fiedler (@Justin_Fiedler) June 1, 2021

The Cup Series returns to action Sunday at Sonoma Raceway (4 p.m. ET on FS1). Larson is looking forward to racing near where he grew up.

“Sonoma is a fun place, fun racetrack, a track that I’ve honestly struggled,” Larson said after his Coca-Cola 600 win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I’ve qualified really well at but struggled in the races. Yeah, I hope that’ll be a different story now being with (Hendrick Motorsports). Yeah, excited to get home.”