NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson ascends to No. 1

Kyle Larson’s dominating Coca-Cola 600 victory moves him into the No. 1 spot of the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

The top of the rankings has a team feel to it. The top three drivers are from Hendrick Motorsports. The next three are from Joe Gibbs Racing.

There is one new driver in the this week’s rankings. Tyler Reddick enters at No. 10, knocking Ryan Blaney out of the top 10.

NASCAR Power Rankings after Coca-Cola 600

1. Kyle Larson (Last week: No. 3) — The driver who gave Hendrick Motorsports its Cup record 269th win, has one victory and three runner-up finishes in the last four races. He’s led 594 of 1,147 laps (51.8%) in that span. He also swept all three stages in the Coca-Cola 600 and scored the maximum 70 points in that race.

2. Chase Elliott (Last week: No. 5) — Coca-Cola 600 runner-up for the second year in a row. He has three consecutive top-three finishes, including his win at Circuit of the Americas. Elliott has placed seventh or better in each of the last five races.

3. William Byron (Last week: No. 2) — Fourth-place finish at Charlotte marked the third time in the last four races he’s placed fourth. He has 12 top-10 results in the last 13 races.

4. Denny Hamlin (Last week: No. 4) — Points leader finished seventh in the Coca-Cola 600. He has a fifth, two sevenths and a 14th-place finish in the last four races.

5. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week: No. 1) — Not been a good stretch for Truex and his Joe Gibbs Racing team lately. He finished 19th at Dover, was 35th at COTA after being wrecked in the rain and placed 29th at Charlotte. He had a tire issue and lost several laps as the team struggled to remove the wheel on Sunday. Still, he has a series-high three victories.

6. Kyle Busch (Last week: No. 10) — This team has made steady progress in recent weeks. His third-place finish Sunday is his third top-five result in the last five races.

7. Alex Bowman (Last week: No. 8) — His fifth-place finish at Charlotte was his third consecutive top 10. That’s his best streak of the season for this team, which has two wins.

8. Kevin Harvick (Last week: No. 7) — Overcame a loose wheel to finish 10th in the Coca-Cola 600. Harvick has five top 10s in the last six races.

9. Joey Logano (Last week: No. 6) — Wasn’t a factor at Charlotte, placing 17th, ending his streak of back-to-back top-five finishes.

10. Tyler Reddick (Last week: Unranked) — His ninth-place finish is his seventh top 10 in the last nine races. The Richard Childress Racing driver also has scored points in nine of the last 11 stages.

Dropped out: Ryan Blaney (No. 9)