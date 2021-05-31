Entry list for Cup at Sonoma, Xfinity at Mid-Ohio

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Entry lists have been released for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway and Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend.

Cup: Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Thirty-seven cars are entered for the third Cup race of the season on a road course.

Camping World Truck Series driver Ben Rhodes is listed as the driver of the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports. It will mark his first Cup start.

Scott Heckert, who made his Cup debut in February on the Daytona road course for Live Fast Motorsports, will be back in the No. 78 car this weekend for his second series start.

Sonoma entry list

Xfinity: B&L Transport 170 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Forty-two cars are on the entry list.

Miguel Paludo will make his third start of the season for JR Motorsports. He has driven on the road courses in the No. 8 car this season.

Josh Berry will drive Jordan Anderson Racing’s No. 31 car this weekend.

Mid-Ohio entry list