Coca-Cola 600 results, driver points

CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Larson scored his second win of the season Sunday, taking the checkered flag at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

With the victory, Hendrick Motorsports surpasses Petty Enterprises for most wins in Cup history with 269.

Sunday’s victory was Larson’s first Coca-Cola 600 triumph.

Chase Elliott finished second, giving Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish. Kyle Busch placed third. Hendrick teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman followed to complete the top five.

POINTS REPORT

Denny Hamlin remains the points leader with 633 points after Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron are next with 557 points each. Chase Elliott (541 points) follows and Joey Logano (506) completes the top five.

