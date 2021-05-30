Coca-Cola 600 results, driver points

By Dustin LongMay 30, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Larson scored his second win of the season Sunday, taking the checkered flag at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

With the victory, Hendrick Motorsports surpasses Petty Enterprises for most wins in Cup history with 269.

Sunday’s victory was Larson’s first Coca-Cola 600 triumph.

Chase Elliott finished second, giving Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish. Kyle Busch placed third. Hendrick teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman followed to complete the top five.

RESULTS: Coca-Cola 600 results

POINTS REPORT

Denny Hamlin remains the points leader with 633 points after Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron are next with 557 points each. Chase Elliott (541 points) follows and Joey Logano (506) completes the top five.

POINTS: Driver points report after Charlotte

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
What drivers said after Coca-Cola 600
Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson delivers historic Coke 600 win for Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR indy 500 pranks
NASCAR drivers could use help from Tony Stewart, Indy 500 drivers on pranks