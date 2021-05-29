Ty Gibbs rallies from spin to win Charlotte Xfinity race

CONCORD, N.C. – Ty Gibbs overcame an early spin to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his second victory of the year.

Gibbs, running a partial schedule in his first Xfinity season, has won two of his six starts for Joe Gibbs Racing. The 18-year-old is the youngest winner in any of NASCAR’s top three national series at Charlotte. Gibbs spun through the infield turf on the last lap off Stage 2 as he raced Chase Briscoe for fifth position.

Austin Cindric finished second in the 200-lap race. It is his sixth top-two finish this season. Harrison Burton placed third. Brandon Brown and Tyler Reddick followed.

Gibbs nosed ahead of Briscoe with 20 laps to go. As they continued to race for the lead, Gibbs on the inside and Briscoe on the outside, Briscoe slid up the track and spun. Replays showed that Gibbs did not make contact with Briscoe’s car.

“I didn’t hit him, but I definitely helped him out with him getting loose there and it was not my intention.” Gibbs said of his incident with Briscoe. “Already wrecked myself so, I just want to say sorry to them more importantly than this entire win.”

Really fun day in the Xfinity race today, felt good to come right back where we left off and be battling for wins and leading laps. Made the wrong adjustment at the end and just got to tight, just hard racing with @TyGibbs_ he didn’t do a thing wrong. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/bjzfW5SlIS — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) May 29, 2021

On the ensuing restart, contact between Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones, triggered a multi-car crash that collected Michael Annett, Riley Herbst and Justin Haley.

Ryan Sieg took the lead with about 50 laps left with a two-tire change under caution. On the restart, Sieg lost control of his car and slid to the bottom of the track. As he fought to regain control, the car turned back up the track. Josh Berry slammed into Sieg’s car. Brett Moffitt‘s car also was collected.

He ALMOST saved it. A big hit for Ryan Sieg, Josh Berry and Brett Moffitt at Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/HmZ5NeiLSa — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 29, 2021

STAGE 1 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Brandon Brown’s fourth-place finish is his sixth top 10 of the year, matching his career high. … Jeremy Clements‘ 10th-place finish is his fifth top 10 of the year, matching his career high.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Grant Enfinger made his Xfinity debut, taking over the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing on Saturday morning. He replaced Brandon Gdovic, who did not feel comfortable in the car. Enfinger crashed early and finished last in the 36-car field.

NEXT: The series races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at 1 p.m. ET June 5 on FS1.