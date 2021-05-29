Charlotte Xfinity race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Ty Gibbs overcame a spin to win for the second time in six Xfinity Series starts Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Gibbs led the final 20 laps to win.

Austin Cindric finished second and was followed by Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown and Tyler Reddick.

RESULTS: Charlotte Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

Austin Cindric remains the points leader after Saturday’s race. He has 520 points. Harrison Burton follows with 436 points. AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric are next at 412 points. Justin Allgaier is fifth in the season standings with 387 points.

Driver points: Xfinity points after Charlotte