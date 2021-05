Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Riley Herbst earned his first Xfinity Series pole, posting the fastest lap for Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Herbst won the pole with a lap of 183.986 mph. He was followed by Chase Briscoe (181.653 mph), Daniel Hemric (181.123), Austin Cindric (180.874) and AJ Allmendinger (179.593).

STARTING LINEUP: Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup

The Xfinity Series races at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.