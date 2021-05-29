Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Coca-Cola after winning the pole with a lap of 180.282 mph.

The pole is the ninth of Larson’s Cup career.

“It was good to get the pole,” Larson said. “I wasn’t honestly expecting to do so. … Sometimes it’s good to exceed expectations.”

Larson’s close friend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., joins him on the front row. It’s his best start at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stenhouse earned the front row spot with a lap of 180.240 mph Saturday.

Stenhouse was followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott (180.186 mph) and William Byron (180.180). Kevin Harvick (180.042) starts fifth. Harvick is the only Ford starting in the top 10.

Hendrick Motorsports enters the race tied with Petty Enterprises for most Cup wins all-time. Hendrick Motorsports had its four cars qualify in the top seven (Alex Bowman was seventh).

Points leader Denny Hamlin starts 11th. Brad Keselowski, the defending race winner, starts 13th.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to take the green flag at 6:23 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.