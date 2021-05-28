Charlotte Truck starting lineup: Todd Gilliland to start on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Todd Gilliland, coming off his win last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, will start on the pole for Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Rain canceled Truck qualifying. The race is at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.

Gilliland will be joined by Sheldon Creed on the front row. Austin Hill starts third. John Hunter Nemechek is fourth. Ben Rhodes starts fifth.

STARTING LINEUP: Charlotte Truck starting lineup

The Charlotte Truck starting lineup was set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.