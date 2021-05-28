Charlotte Xfinity practice report

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Riley Herbst posted the fastest lap in a rain-shortened practice session Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Rain delayed practice by 18 minutes, leaving competitors 32 minutes to get their cars ready for Saturday’s qualifying and race.

Herbst, who is outside a playoff spot, led the way with a lap of 178.436 mph.

Daniel Hemric was second on the speed chart at 178.330 mph and followed by AJ Allmendinger (177.678), Ty Gibbs (177.130) and Brandon Jones (177.020).

The series qualifies at 10:05 a.m. ET Saturday and races at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.