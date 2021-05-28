Saturday Charlotte Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier looks to continue his hot streak, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series races Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Allgaier has finished in the top three in each of the last three races. He won at Darlington and finished third at Dover and Circuit of the Americas the past two weeks. Allgaier has finished in the top five in each of his past two races on the Charlotte oval in the Xfinity Series.

Austin Cindric has placed in the top five in each of the last two Xfinity races. He won at Dover and was fifth last week at COTA.

Details for Saturday’s Charlotte Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Chris Foote, managing partner of Longhorn Steakhouse, and celebrity chef Robert Irvine, host of Food Network’s Dinner: Impossible, will give the command to start engines at 1:02 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:10 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Qualifying is at 10:05 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 12:35 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 12:40 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Billy Mauldin, CEO and President of Motor Racing Outreach, at 12:54 p.m. … Amia Nico will perform the national anthem at 12:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its pre-race coverage begins at noon. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. and will stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 81 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at race start.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch rallied from a pit road speeding penalty and took the lead in Turn 3 of the final lap to win last May’s race. He was followed by Daniel Hemric and Austin Cindric, who led until being passed by Busch.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 10:05 a.m. Saturday.