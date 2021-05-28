Friday Charlotte schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Friday will be a busy day at Charlotte Motor Speedway with plenty of track activity.

The day will begin and end with the Camping World Truck Series. Xfinity and Cup cars also will be on track.

The Camping World Truck Series starts the day with practice and also has qualifying before racing at night. Xfinity and Cup teams will have a 50-minute practice session Friday.

Friday Charlotte schedule

(All times Eastern)

8:30 a.m. — Truck Series garage opens

9 a.m. — Truck Series rookie meeting (virtual)

10:30 – 11 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)

11 – 11:30 a.m. — ARCA rookie meeting (virtual)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS2)

1:30 – 11 p.m — Xfinity garage open

3 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)

7 – 7:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

8:30 p.m. — Truck race; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)