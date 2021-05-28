Charlotte Truck Series practice report

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Austin Hill posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Camping World Truck Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hill topped the chart at 177.684 mph.

Hill was followed by John Hunter Nemechek (177.585 mph), rookie Carson Hocevar (177.579), reigning series champion Sheldon Creed (177.532) and Tanner Gray (177.241).

The session featured a few incidents. Timothy Peters and Drew Dollar each were going to backup trucks.

Hill said Friday’s session was the first time he’s worked with spotter Trey Poole. He replaces Eddie D’Hondt, who has been suspended by NASCAR. Hill knew Poole from racing together in Legends Cars. Poole also is serving as Chase Elliott‘s spotter with D’Hondt out.

The Truck Series races at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.