Austin Dillon posts fastest lap in practice at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. – Austin Dillon led the way in Friday’s Cup practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dillon, the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner, recorded a lap of 180.935 mph in the 50-minute session.

Alex Bowman, who has two wins this season, was next. His best lap was 180.838 mph. Kyle Larson, who has finished second in each of the last three races, was next on the speed chart with a lap of 180.808 mph. He was followed by Richard Petty Motorsports driver Erik Jones (180.319 mph) and Joey Logano (180.096).

The series qualifies at 11:05 a.m. ET Saturday. The Coca-Cola 600 will be at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.