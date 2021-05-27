Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR celebrates Memorial Day weekend with the Coca-Cola 600, capping three days of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck and ARCA Menards Series each will race on the 1.5-mile speedway this weekend. Cup, Xfinity and Trucks will have practice and qualifying for the second weekend in a row.

The weather also looks good for each day.

The wunderground.com forecast for Friday’s Truck race calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 16% chance of rain.

The wunderground.com forecast for Saturday’s Xfinity race calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 75 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 15% chance of rain.

Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, May 27

2:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)

3:30 p.m — Xfinity Series rookie meeting (virtual)

4 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)

4:30 p.m — Cup Series rookie meeting (virtual)

Friday, May 28

8:30 a.m. — Truck Series garage opens

9 a.m. — Truck Series rookie meeting (virtual)

10:30 – 11 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)

11 – 11:30 a.m. — ARCA rookie meeting (virtual)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS2)

1:30 – 11 p.m — Xfinity garage open

3 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)

7 – 7:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

8:30 p.m. — Truck race; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 29

6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. — ARCA garage opens

10:05 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)

11:05 a.m. — Cup qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. — Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 – 5:15 p.m. — ARCA practice/qualifying

7 p.m. — ARCA race; 100 laps/150 miles (FS1)

Sunday, May 30

3 p.m. — Cup garage opens

6 p.m. — Coca-Cola 600; 400 laps/600 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)