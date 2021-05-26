NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports suspend spotter for Chase Elliott

By Dustin LongMay 26, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

Hendrick Motorsports has indefinitely suspended Eddie D’Hondt, spotter for reigning series champion Chase Elliott, after learning that D’Hondt was arrested earlier this month and charged with assault on a pregnant woman.

The Hickory, North Carolina, Police Department arrested D’Hondt on May 12. Frontstretch.com first reported of D’Hondt’s arrest.

He has been charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.

D’Hondt has a court appearance June 7 for the misdemeanor battery of an unborn child. D’Hondt has a court appearance June 30 for the misdemeanor assault on a female charge.

Fox Sports reported the incident stems from a Sept. 7, 2020 argument over jet ski rentals, where an employee alleged D’Hondt, 62, made “full body contact and yelled in my face, pushing me back multiple times with body” and “hit my arm away” and “swung a fist at me,” according to affidavits.

D’Hondt has been Elliott’s long-time spotter. He worked the two Cup races after his arrest, including this past weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas that Elliott won.

Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement Wednesday:

“We became aware of the situation (Wednesday) morning and have immediately and indefinitely suspended Mr. D’Hondt’s role with our company. We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to seek additional information about the alleged incident.

“A spotter for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway has not been named at this time.”

The NASCAR Cup Rule Book states in section 2.11.a: “Any NASCAR member charged with any violation or the law (misdemeanor and/or felony) shall notify NASCAR … prior to the next scheduled event or within 72 hours o being so charged.”

NASCAR cited that and also member conduct guidelines in indefinitely suspending D’Hondt.

In the Xfinity Series, D’Hondt spotted for Justin Allgaier. In the Camping World Truck Series, D’Hondt spotted for Austin Hill.

Read more about NASCAR

Trackpass Legend Car races
TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold to air select U.S. Legend Car Series races
NASCAR Richmond test
NASCAR teams test flaps to reduce spray at Richmond wet tire session
NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400
Early odds list Kyle Larson as PointsBet favorite for Coke 600

 

 