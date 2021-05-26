One of four winners on 1.5-mile tracks this year, Kyle Larson is PointsBet Sportsbook’s early line favorite for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET on Fox).

As of Wednesday morning, PointsBet lists Larson at +400. In four starts on 1.5-mile tracks, Larson has one win, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and three top-five finishes. He was running in the top five in the most recent race on this track type at Kansas Speedway before contact with Ryan Blaney contributed to a 19th-place finish. Last week, Larson finished second for the third straight race at the Circuit of the Americas.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +400 odds is $4.00. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The next favorite is Martin Truex, Jr., who has three wins this year. None of these have come on 1.5-mile tracks. His best result at such tracks is a third at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Listed at +560, these are the lowest odds given to Truex on this track type. He was listed at either +600 or +650 at Homestead, Las Vegas, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Kansas.

Kyle Busch ranks third with odds of +675. He won the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas and has three top-fives in four races on 1.5-mile tracks.

Chase Elliott is ranked fourth. He was last week’s favorite for the inaugural race at COTA and won with odds of +235. He is listed at +700 at Charlotte. Elliott has only one top-five finish on a 1.5-mile track in 2021, a fifth at Kansas. He won one of the two races held on the Charlotte oval last year. Elliott was in position to win last year’s Coca-Cola 600 until a caution sent the race into overtime and Elliott pitted from the lead.

Denny Hamlin rounds out the top five with odds of +750. He seeks his first win of 2021. In four races on 1.5-mile tracks this year, he finished fourth twice (Atlanta and Vegas) and was just outside the top 10 in the other two races – 11th at Homestead and 12th at Kansas.

William Byron is one of the four drivers to win on a 1.5-mile track this year. He crossed under the checkers first at Homestead where bettors capitalized on +3300 odds. This week he is listed at +1600.

Blaney won at Atlanta with +1600 odds. This week he is listed at +1000.

Last year’s Coke 600 winner, Brad Keselowski is listed at +1000.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Edge.