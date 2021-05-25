NASCAR moves Truck playoff race from Canada to Darlington

By Dustin LongMay 25, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT
Due to logistical challenges resulting from the pandemic, NASCAR has moved the Camping World Truck Series playoff race scheduled for September at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park to Darlington Raceway.

The move will create a Truck-Cup doubleheader at Darlington.

MORE: 2021 NASCAR schedule for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks

The Truck race will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sept 5. The Southern 500 will be at 6 p.m. ET that day. That race is the playoff opener for the Cup Series.

The Xfinity Series will race at Darlington at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 4.

Darlington Raceway hosted Cup, Xfinity and Trucks in May. Sheldon Creed won the Truck race there this season.

