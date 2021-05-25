Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott moved into the top five of the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings after his victory last weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

Martin Truex Jr., who has a series-high three wins, holds on to his No. 1 spot despite a wreck ending his race at COTA.

NASCAR Power Rankings after COTA

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week: No. 1) — In the last 10 races, Truex has three wins, four top fives and led 584 laps. Was among those eliminated by crashes because of the conditions at Circuit of the Americas, giving him back-to-back finishes outside the top 10.

2. William Byron (Last week: No. 2) — His 11th-place finish Sunday at COTA snapped his streak of 11 consecutive top-10 finishes.

3. Kyle Larson (Last week: No. 4) — Scored his third consecutive runner-up finish Sunday at COTA. He has one win and four runner-up finishes this season.

4. Denny Hamlin (Last week: No. 3) — Points leader finished 14th at COTA. He has two top-10s in the last five races after scoring eight top fives in the first nine races.

5. Chase Elliott (Last week: No. 9) — COTA winner scored his fourth consecutive finish of seventh or better.

6. Joey Logano (Last week: No. 7) — Third-place finish last weekend gives him back-to-back top fives. He has six top-five finishes in 14 races.

7. Kevin Harvick (Last week: No. 5) — Eliminated in a crash at COTA and was outspoken about driving in those conditions. That snapped his streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes.

8. Alex Bowman (Last week: No. 8) — Eighth-place finish gives him back-to-back top-10 finishes for the second time this season.

9. Ryan Blaney (Last week: No. 6) — Car damaged in an incident at COTA and placed 17th. It’s his third finished outside the top 10 in the last four races.

10. Kyle Busch (Last week: No. 10) — His 10th-place finish was his third top 10 in the last four races.

Dropped out: None