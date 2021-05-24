Charlotte entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Entry lists have been released for this weekend’s NASCAR tripleheader at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cup: Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

Thirty-eight cars are on the entry list for the 15th Cup race of the year.

David Starr is in the No. 66 for the Motorsports Business Management team.

Brad Keselowski won last year’s race.

Coca-Cola 600 entry list

Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 300 (11 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Forty-three cars are on the entry list.

Cup drivers entered are: Timmy Hill (No. 13 Motorsports Business Management), Cody Ware (No. 17 SS Green Light Racing), Tyler Reddick (No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing) and Chase Briscoe (No. 99 BJ McLeod Motorsports).

Also entered is Ty Dillon in the No. 23 for Our Motorsports.

Charlotte Xfinity entry list

Trucks: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (8:30 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)

Forty trucks are entered.

Charlotte Truck entry list