Several cars going to rear for start of COTA race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

AUSTIN, Texas – Nine cars will go to the rear for the start of Sunday’s Cup race for unapproved adjustments.

Those going to the rear at Circuit of the Americas will be: Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suarez, Chris Buescher, James Davison, Anthony Alfredo, Erik Jones and Cody Ware.

Cars went through inspection before qualifying Sunday morning and teams were not allowed to make changes other than those specified by NASCAR. One change teams were allowed to make was to put on rain tires for the start of the race on the 3.41-mile road course.

Suarez was scheduled to start 15th, best among those going to the rear. Hamlin was to have started 19th. Almirola was to have started 26th. Briscoe was to have started 27th. Buescher was to have started 28th. Jones was to have started 29th. Davison was to have started 32nd. Ware was to have started 35th. Alfredo was to have started 37th.