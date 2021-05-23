COTA Cup race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott earned his first win of the season in the rain-shortened inaugural Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

Elliott’s sixth career road course win puts him in a tie for third-most all-time in Cup with Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Ricky Rudd and Rusty Wallace.

RESULTS: Where everyone finished Sunday at COTA

Jeff Gordon holds the Cup record with nine road course wins. Tony Stewart is second with eight.

Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger completed the top five finishers on Sunday at COTA.

POINTS REPORT

Elliott is the 11th different winner this season, leaving just five playoff spots to be determined.

The winless Denny Hamlin (597 points) remains regular season points leader by 98 points over William Byron (499). Larson (487), Logano (486) and Elliott (481) are third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

POINTS: Cup driver points after COTA