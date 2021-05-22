COTA Truck starting lineup: Tyler Ankrum wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

AUSTIN, Texas – Twenty-year-old Tyler Ankrum won his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole Saturday, doing so in heavy rain at Circuit of the Americas.

Ankrum circled the 20-turn, 3.41-mile track in 2 minutes, 43.591 seconds (75.041 mph). He was followed by Kaz Grala at 2:43.720 (74.982 mph). Grala was the fastest in the first of two rounds of qualifying.

Reigning series champion Sheldon Creed qualified third (2 minutes, 44.176 seconds/74.773 mph)and was followed by Matt Crafton (2:44.210/74.758 mph) and Todd Gilliland (2:44.624/74.570 mph).

The Truck Series races at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

Qualifying featured two rounds. The first round was 25 minutes. The final round, which determined positions 1-12, was 10 minutes.

Ryan Truex advanced to the final round but did not run in the session. His team reported it would change engines, forcing him to move to the rear for the start.

Grala was the fastest in the opening round at 2:39.978.

Failing to qualify were Logan Bearden, Dawson Cram, Spencer Boyd, Samuel Lecomte, John Atwell, Brad Gross and Jennifer Jo Cobb.