Saturday COTA schedule – Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at COTA includes the Cup Series out on track for the first time this weekend.

Like Friday’s Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series practice sessions, Saturday’s Cup practice will run for 50 minutes.

Qualifying and races for both Xfinity and Trucks are also on tap for Saturday, which could be impacted by rain.

Weather Underground’s Saturday forecast calls for a 78% chance of rain for the start of the Truck race and a 59% chance of scattered thunderstorms for the start of the Xfinity race. Rain is likely in the morning.

With rain tires on hand, dealing with a wet track is one thing. But lightning is another. If that becomes a factor, we could see some stoppages.

Saturday COTA schedule

(all times Eastern)

7 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

7 a.m. – Truck garage open

9:05 a.m. – Truck qualifying (FS2)

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:05 – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS2)

11:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

1 p.m. – Truck race (41 laps; FS1)

4 p.m. – Xfinity race (46 laps; FS1)