COTA Xfinity starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins pole

AUSTIN, Texas – Kyle Busch scored his 69th career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole, cruising in the rain Saturday at Circuit of the Americas.

The series races at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

Busch won the pole with a lap of 2 minutes, 40.349 seconds (76.558 mph).

Ross Chastain qualified second (2:40.457/76.506 mph) and was followed by Cole Custer (2:40.524/76.475 mph), Alex Labbe (2:40.640/76.419 mph) and Tyler Reddick (2:41.521/76.003 mph).

Noah Gragson failed to advance to the second round after he spun and his car was stuck in the gravel in Turn 1. He will start 20th in the 36-car field.

Failing to qualify were Jeffrey Earnhardt, Kyle Weatherman, Stephen Leicht, Bayley Currey, Jesse Little, Caesar Bacarella and Josh Williams.