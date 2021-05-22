Kyle Busch runs away from field to win COTA Xfinity race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch moved closer to 100 career Xfinity Series wins with his victory in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

Busch, the all-time wins leader in the series, has 98 career series victories. He has four races remaining in his Xfinity schedule this season: Texas (June 12), Nashville (June 19), Road America (July 3) and Atlanta (July 10).

“It’s really, really cool to come here for the first race at a new track and win,” said Busch, who praised the Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series team. “I’m kicking myself right now because I never won at Montreal, but I won at every other road course I’ve raced at, so it’s kind of a bummer, but overall real proud of the effort.”

Busch started on the pole and led 35 of 46 laps.

Busch finished 11.024 seconds ahead of runner-up AJ Allmendinger. Justin Allgaier was third, followed by Kevin Harvick and Austin Cindric.

“It was one of those days the 54 was dominant,” Allmendinger said about Busch. “Kyle Busch is one of the best we’ve ever seen. To run second to him is not the worst thing in the world.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Haley

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Noah Gragson had a forgettable weekend. He spun in practice and got stuck in the gravel in Turn 1. In Saturday’s race, he spun and then fell out after after leaking fluid. It marks the fourth race he’s failed to finish in 11 events this year. He placed last in the 36-car field. … Daniel Hemric twice had to pit because the car was stuck in gear, costing him a top-10 finish. He finished 29th.

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Justin Allgaier’s third-place finish was his 22nd Xfinity road course top 10, most of all drivers. … Austin Cindric has finished sixth or better in the last 11 road course races. … Spencer Pumpelly finished 19th in his series debut.

NEXT: The series races May 29 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (1 p.m. ET on FS1)