COTA Xfinity results

AUSTIN, Texas – Kyle Busch led 35 of 46 laps to win Saturday’s inaugural Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

AJ Allmendinger finished second, his seventh top-two finish in 13 races on road courses. Justin Allgaier finished third. Kevin Harvick was fourth and Austin Cindric completed the top five.

Austin Cindric remains the points leader after Saturday’s race. He has 471 points. He’s followed by Harrison Burton (394 points), AJ Allmendinger (390), Daniel Hemric (383) and Justin Allgaier (359).

