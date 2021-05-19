Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday a multi-year extension with sponsor Fastenal through the 2024 Cup Series season.

The industrial supply company, which has worked with RFR since 2010, will remain an anchor partner for RFR’s No. 17 Ford driven by Chris Buescher.

“For more than 10 years, Fastenal has been one of the cornerstones of our partner lineup and we are thrilled to have them continue their long-standing commitment to Roush Fenway and the No. 17 team,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark in a release.

“During our partnership, Fastenal has not only created impactful motorsports marketing programs, but they have been instrumental in helping us maximize our build process with tailored solutions to our supply chain and inventory management controls.”

In a media teleconference Wednesday, Newmark said that Fastenal is expected to serve as a primary sponsor for 20-22 races.

He did not confirm if Buescher had signed his own extension, but noted that he expects Buescher to be the No. 17’s driver through the new Fastenal deal and “well beyond that.”

Newmark also declined to comment on Motorsport.com’s report from Tuesday that Brad Keselowski had been offered partial ownership and a new ride with Roush Fenway Racing.

Keselowski is in the final year of his contract with Team Penske.

Buescher, in his second season with RFR, is 15th in the Cup playoff standings entering Sunday’s race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas (three and a half hours south of his hometown of Prosper, Texas).

Coming off a 17th-place finish last Sunday at Dover, he holds a 28-point lead over the playoff cutline.