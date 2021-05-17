COTA Cup, Xfinity and Truck entry lists

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Entry lists have been released for this weekend’s inaugural NASCAR tripleheader at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Cup: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Forty cars are entered for Sunday’s 68-lap Cup race.

Xfinity Series regulars AJ Allmendinger (No. 16 Kaulig Racing), Austin Cindric (No. 33 Team Penske Ford) and Justin Haley (No. 77 Spire Motorsports) are all listed, but there is no official word on Haley’s status for this weekend.

Haley was held out of his No. 11 Xfinity ride for Kaulig Racing and his No. 77 Cup ride for Spire last weekend at Dover in accordance with NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols.

Also, Team Penske confirmed Monday that Jeremy Bullins will be back as Brad Keselowski‘s crew chief this weekend. Bullins missed the past two weekends because of team protocols.

Cup entry list for COTA

Xfinity: Pit Boss 250 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Forty-three cars are entered for Saturday’s 46-lap race.

With practice and qualifying on for this weekend, the race will have a 36-car field. Seven cars will not qualify.

Five Cup Series regulars are listed: Kevin Harvick (No. 5 BJ McLeod Motorsports), Cole Custer (No. 17 Rick Ware Racing), Tyler Reddick (No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing), Kyle Busch (No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing), and Austin Dillon (No. 77 Bassett Racing Chevrolet).

Additionally, several notable sports car drivers are listed, including Spencer Pumpelly (No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet), Boris Said (No. 13 MBM Motorsports Toyota) and Andy Lally (No. 23 Our Motorsports).

Xfinity entry list for COTA

Trucks: Toyota Tundra 225 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Forty-four trucks are entered for Saturday’s 41-lap race.

With practice and qualifying on for this weekend, the race will have a 36-truck field. Eight trucks will not qualify.

Paul Menard, who competed in NASCAR from 2003-19, will return to national series competition in a fifth ThorSport Racing entry.

Truck entry list for COTA