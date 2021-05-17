Dover winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers from a weekend of racing at Dover:

WINNERS

Rick Hendrick — For all that Hendrick Motorsports has accomplished, his organization had never finished 1-2-3-4 in a Cup race until Sunday. Alex Bowman’s win also was the team’s 267th, putting it one behind Petty Enterprises on the all-time list. Said Hendrick: “If you told me in 1984 that you’re going to be here for this long or that you had an opportunity to win all these races and championships, I kind of pinch myself because it’s just really hard to do. The sport is so competitive right now.”

Alex Bowman — Wins his second race of the season. He joins Martin Truex Jr. as the only drivers with multiple Cup wins this year. After the race, Hendrick said talks are progressing on a multi-year contract extension for Bowman.

Kyle Larson — Led a race-high 263 laps and won both stages on the way to a runner-up finish. He scored more points (55) than any other driver Sunday.

Chase Elliott — His third-place finish is his third top-10 in a row.

William Bryon — He scored his 11th consecutive top-10 finish with his fourth-place result.

Joey Logano — Fifth-place finish snaps stretch of three consecutive races without a top 10.

Kevin Harvick — His sixth-place finish is his fourth consecutive top 10.

Austin Cindric — He won Saturday’s Xfinity race for his third win of the season.

LOSERS

Aric Almirola — Hard to imagine his season getting any worse. Crash led to a 37th-place finish. This is the seventh time he’s placed 29th or worse in 13 races this year.

Kyle Busch — Mechanical issues caused him to fall eight laps down before the halfway mark. He went on to place 27th, finishing seven laps behind the leaders. He had placed in the top 10 in four of the last five races before Sunday.

Matt DiBenedetto — He entered Darlington two weeks ago holding the final playoff spot. He had a 12-point lead on the next driver. DiBenedetto finished 19th at Dover (three laps down) and was 24th at Dover (five laps down). He is now 17 points behind Tyler Reddick for the final playoff spot via points. Rough two weeks for Wood Brothers.

Matt Jaskol — Misfortune struck in his third career Xfinity Series start Saturday. He was hit from behind as he slowed for a crash. The contact sent him down the track and his car climbed over Jesse Little’s car, ending both their races.