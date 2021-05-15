Sunday Dover Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After 10 different winners in the first 11 Cup races, Martin Truex Jr. dominated last weekend’s race at Darlington to score his series-high third win of the season.

Could he be headed for his fourth win this season? Truex has one victory and three runner-up finishes in the last four Dover races. He has eight top-five finishes in the last nine races at the 1-mile banked concrete track.

Sunday’s race marks the only visit to Dover for NASCAR this season. Dover’s other race weekend moved to Nashville Superspeedway. The race also marks the halfway point in the 26-race regular season.

Details for Sunday’s Dover Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Dave Klinger, president of Drydene Performance Products, will give the command to start engines at 2:02 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:11 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 7 a.m. … Drivers report to their cars at 1:35 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:40 p.m. … Reverend Dan Schafer, pastor of Calvary Assembly of God in Heightstown, New Jersey, will give the invocation at 1:54 p.m. … Broken Bow recording artist and U.S. Army veteran Craig Moore will perform national anthem 1:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (400 miles) on the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 120. Stage 2 ends at Lap 240.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 71 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Denny Hamlin led 115 laps to win the first Dover race in a doubleheader weekend. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Kyle Busch was third to complete the 1-2-3 sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing. In the second race, Kevin Harvick led 223 laps on the way to the win. Truex was second. Jimmie Johnson placed third.

TO THE REAR: Josh Berry (driver change for Justin Haley, who is out because of COVID-19 protocols).

STARTING LINEUP: Dover Cup starting lineup

